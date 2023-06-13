Study finds presence of viruses in mosquitoes, DMO calls for alert

June 13, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Following an increase in dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika cases in the district, a study done by collecting Aedes mosquitoes and their larvae has found the presence of viruses spreading these diseases, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has said.

The study by the district vector control unit concentrated on the city Corporation areas, and Karakulam and Kadhinamkulam panchayats. It found the presence of viruses spreading chikungunya, dengue fever, and Zika in samples collected from Ambalathara, Thrikannapuram, Arannoor, Kulathoor, Muttathara, Chakka, Kannammoola, Sasthamangalam in the city and Karakulam and Kadhinamkulam panchayats.

With rain being intermittent, source reduction of vectors should be taken up without fail, the DMO said in a statement on Tuesday. It should be ensured that water does not get collected in trays under flower pots and planters, containers in which money plants are grown, fridge trays, tyres, coconut shells, and sunshades of buildings.

Boats on the shores or banks should be inverted, and tyres tied to boats should be filled with salt water to curb the growth of Aedes mosquitos. Where water cannot be drained out, neem cake or salt should be used.

No self-treatment

In case of any symptoms, patients should contact the nearest health centre and avoid self-treatment.

Contributing to conditions that facilitate laying of eggs by mosquitoes inside or outside the house is a punishable offence with a fine of up to ₹10,000 under the public health Act, the DMO said.

