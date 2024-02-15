Study finds only 6% of tourists visit Malabar: Minister

February 15, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A government study has found that only 6% of tourists to the State, be it domestic or those from abroad, visit Malabar, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Replying to a question by N.A. Nellikkunnu, Kasaragod MLA, the Minister said this needed to be addressed as tourism development in Malabar would lead to growth of the sector in the State.

A number of projects were being implemented for development of tourism in Malabar, including in Kasaragod. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation would build a caravan park at Bekal. A project to build an airstrip to provide more facilities was under consideration. Resort construction at Bekal that had got stalled had resumed. It would begin functioning under Taj’s SeleQtions brand.

Earlier, in reply to a question by Abid Hussain Thangal, Kottakkal MLA, the Minister said the Tourism department was implementing a project to identify destinations in Malabar and develop them. Many schemes keeping in mind the special characteristics of Malabar were being implemented.

The Minister said Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. (KRDCL) had been chosen as the project management consultancy to identify an agency for conducting a feasibility study for building an airstrip in Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod districts.

The Minister said 17.5 lakh domestic tourists visited Wayanad in 2023. This was 15.97% more than 2022 and 53.03% more than that before the pandemic. Novel schemes such as vaccinated tourism launched in Wayanad to ensure safe tourism during COVID-19 and marketing, especially in places such as Bengaluru, had benefited Wayanad a lot.

Hospitality, however, remained a huge problem. Not everyone could afford to stay in five-star hotels. To address this, online booking of Public Works department rest houses had been launched. In Malabar alone, 1.6 lakh people had booked the PWD rest houses online. This had resulted in a gain of more than ₹1,000 for individual tourists, Mr. Riyas said.