Study finds 214 species facing extinction threat in Kerala

March 07, 2022 19:13 IST

Experts recommend 37 species for conservation by KSBB

A study conducted by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has found that 214 species are facing the threat of extinction during a regional level assessment carried out in Kerala.

The study report was submitted to the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), which has assigned the project of preparing a document on the animals facing the threat in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The report was prepared by P.M. Sureshan, former Joint Director and Officer in charge, ZSI, K.A. Subramanian, scientist, ZSI, Chennai, and Jafer Palot, scientist, ZSI, Pune, and submitted in January this year. The study was conducted from 2019 to 2021 and covered all the 14 districts of Kerala.

Dr. Sureshan told The Hindu that the study, funded by the KSSB, was carried out following the assessment of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which reported 234 animal species in the State as facing various levels of threat of extinction.

He said about 45 experts belonging to more than 18 research organisations and NGOs within and outside the State participated in the programme. The study found that 20 species of birds, 54 species of reptiles, 35 species of freshwater fishes, 49 species of butterflies, 38 species of odonates, 15 species of freshwater crabs and three species of non-marine molluscs face various levels of threat.

Out of these, experts recommended a total of 37 species for notification under Section 38 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 for ensuring their conservation by the KSBB, which include three species of mammals, seven birds, two reptiles, three amphibians, nine freshwater fishes, five butterflies, two odonates and four species of freshwater crabs.

Apart from these, experts also found that eight species of mammals, 15 birds, 10 reptiles, 3 frogs, 17 freshwater fishes and five species of butterflies face serious threats due to wildlife trade, illegal hunting and over-exploitation for food and habitat destruction.

Dr. Sureshan said that due to increasing anthropogenic pressure and habitat destruction, populations of many animal species are declining in the State, which is not assessed properly for initiating appropriate conservation interventions.

The study is deemed important as several animal species listed as least concern in the global IUCN red list often face serious threat of extinction in Kerala due to various reasons.

Mr. Sureshan said the main objectives of the programme were preparing a red data book of threatened animal species of the State following the guidelines of the IUCN at regional level, preparing a priority list of species for conservation and local action and species to be notified under Section 38 of the Biological Diversity Act and preparation of a list of species commercially traded, and suggest recommendations for sustainable development, he added.

Hari, please include the study period and area also. tj