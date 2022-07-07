Study equipment, laptops for children of headload workers

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the distribution of study equipment and laptops for children of headload workers here on Friday.

Headload workers had lost work owing to COVID-19 pandemic, and the study equipment is intended to support the education of their children.

Study equipment will be provided to children who are in classes 1 to 5 and laptops to students who have taken admission to government engineering and medical colleges on merit.

Elamaram Karim, MP, will deliver the keynote address at the function, to be presided over by Minister for Transport Antony Raju. Labour Secretary Mini Antony and Labour Commissioner Anupama T.V. will be present.