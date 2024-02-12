ADVERTISEMENT

Study centre inaugurated

February 12, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam inaugurated a study and research centre founded in the name of Communist leader and former Parliamentarian K.V. Surendranath at Vellayambalam on Sunday.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who is also the chairman of the centre, presided over the function.

CPI national executive member K. Prakash Babu, former MP Pannian Ravindran, CPI(M) State committee member M. Vijayakumar and CPI district secretary Mankode Radhakrishnan also participated.

