Study by Energy Management Centre on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation outlines a cleaner, efficient way forward

03 January 2022 20:28 IST

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) can make significant savings in terms of money and energy by adopting clean energy options for its fleet, according to a study conducted by the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Department of Power, Government of Kerala, and the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

Prudent energy conservation measures worth ₹124.35 crore can bring about 19,125 MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) annual energy savings and annual monetary savings to the tune of ₹378.85 crore, according to the study, which listed a series of measures. The projected annual carbon footprint offset is to the tune of 47,438 tCO2, it said.

Carried out in the pre-COVID-19 scenario during October 2018-June 2019, the study ‘Hydrocarbon Conservation of Public Transport System’ covered five depots of the State transport utility in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kannur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

The study mainly focused on fuel efficiency improvement techniques for existing buses, improvement in driving practices, e-mobility and CNG adaptation. The report was submitted in the latter half of 2021, EMC officials said.

Recommended measures

Recommended energy conservation measures include replacement of buses that are 13 years or older with electric/CNG buses, making docked buses roadworthy and enhancing fleet utilisation to 95% and above, providing training in fuel-efficient driving practices to KSRTC drivers and retrofitting old BS3 buses with CNG engines.

Establishing electric vehicle charging stations, computerising depots to save manpower and ensure higher productivity, and equipping depots with adequate spare parts to guarantee prompt repairs are some of the other measures suggested.

According to the EMC, the time is ripe for tapping opportunities in the transport sector for ensuring energy security. “The service of the KSRTC and other transport utilities shall be focused on utilising clean, quality and reliable fuel. As a result, there is a need to decarbonise the State transport sector by adapting to clean and lean technologies such as electricity from renewable energy fuel cell, CNG and so on,” the EMC noted.