ADVERTISEMENT

Study begins ahead of promulgating Kerala’s new law against exploitation of students by educational consultants

February 28, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court had earlier asked the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, to initiate necessary steps after M. K Thomas from Kottayam had approached the court alleging that students from Kerala, who are pursuing nursing and para medical courses in neighbouring states, are being exploited by educational consultants

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member expert committee has initiated a study as part of promulgating a separate legislation for regulating the activities of educational consultancy services in the State.

The committee was appointed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) based on a directive issued by the Department of Higher Education. Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of the Digital University of Kerala, is the chairman of the committee. The members include Dr. R.K Suresh Kumar, member of the executive body of the KSHEC; and Mr. Sriram Parakkat, lawyer, Supreme Court.

High Court directive

The Kerala High Court had asked the Principal Secretary, Higher Education to initiate necessary steps after M. K Thomas, a resident of Kuzhimattom in Kottayam, approached the court alleging that students from Kerala, who are pursuing nursing and para medical courses in neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are being exploited and harassed by colleges through educational consultants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had urged the government to provide necessary information with respect to the colleges, its fee structure. The petitioner had also said that students must be protected from exploitation and harassment.

The government had informed the court that the issues raised by the petitioner are of serious nature, besides giving an assurance that steps are being taken to make a separate legislation for regulating and controlling the activities of educational consultancy services in the State. A detailed study has to be carried out as regulation and control of the activities of educational consultancy services involves educational development at the national, international levels, it said.  The expert committee, which held its initial meeting recently, is expected to submit its recommendations by the end of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US