Study begins ahead of promulgating Kerala’s new law against exploitation of students by educational consultants

February 28, 2023

A three-member expert committee has initiated a study as part of promulgating a separate legislation for regulating the activities of educational consultancy services in the State.

The committee was appointed by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) based on a directive issued by the Department of Higher Education. Dr. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of the Digital University of Kerala, is the chairman of the committee. The members include Dr. R.K Suresh Kumar, member of the executive body of the KSHEC; and Mr. Sriram Parakkat, lawyer, Supreme Court.

High Court directive

The Kerala High Court had asked the Principal Secretary, Higher Education to initiate necessary steps after M. K Thomas, a resident of Kuzhimattom in Kottayam, approached the court alleging that students from Kerala, who are pursuing nursing and para medical courses in neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, are being exploited and harassed by colleges through educational consultants.

He had urged the government to provide necessary information with respect to the colleges, its fee structure. The petitioner had also said that students must be protected from exploitation and harassment.

The government had informed the court that the issues raised by the petitioner are of serious nature, besides giving an assurance that steps are being taken to make a separate legislation for regulating and controlling the activities of educational consultancy services in the State. A detailed study has to be carried out as regulation and control of the activities of educational consultancy services involves educational development at the national, international levels, it said. The expert committee, which held its initial meeting recently, is expected to submit its recommendations by the end of March.