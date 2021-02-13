Studio flats for working women

Thiruvananthapuram

13 February 2021 23:09 IST

Studio apartments will be arranged at main centres in the State to ensure safe accommodation for women reaching these places in connection with employment, Minister for Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

He was speaking after laying through videoconference the foundation stone for a studio apartment project launched by the Labour Department at Menamkulam here on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The project is being implemented by the Bhavanam Foundation Kerala. The apartment complex is coming up on 0.73 acres at the Kinfra Apparel Park, Menamkulam, at a cost of ₹1.22 crore.

A total of 130 units will be built across six storeys, a pressnote said.