Students will have a say policymaking: Sivankutty

April 05, 2022 19:41 IST

Efforts to make education more student-centric

Close on the heels of the decision to get students to review the question papers of the annual Class 10 and 12 examinations for State schools this year, they are being given an opportunity to have their say on the formation of education policies too.

Representatives of students and their parents will now be included in all academic activities taken up by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Be it academic discussions, seminars, or workshops, children will be able to voice their opinion at all such events.

More say

Till now, what they studied, how, when, and where were all decided by experts and teachers after many discussions. Going forward, students’ opinions will be taken into account. Parents too will be brought in, wherever needed. Students from various schools who are interested in giving their feedback will be provided opportunities for the same by the SCERT.

The chance to share their thoughts with academic experts and teachers will be an invaluable experience for students, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in a statement on Tuesday. The government was aiming at making the education sector more student-centric, the Minister added.

Feedback on question papers for class 10 and 12 is being collected from select students currently.