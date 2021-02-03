Students who test positive allowed to write university exams

Colleges have to provide them facilities

Students who are tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 can appear for university examinations while strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

They have to contact the institution two days before and inform whether they were tested positive or having symptoms. Students under quarantine or containment zone should also inform the authorities in advance. Such students will have to use the sanitised corridor as prescribed by the department while appearing for the examination. Conveyance to and from their place of quarantine to the examination centre should be arranged by students or parents. Drivers of these vehicles should adhere to the State advisory for taxi drivers.

Parents have to remain in their vehicles if they are accompanying their children to exam centres. The college authorities will have to provide separate entrance and pathways to students tested positive. There should be separate rooms for candidates coming under these categories. Students need to be informed about the pathways or sanitised corridors with map and directions for each category. Separate toilets have to be identified for them.

Examinations need to be held in halls or classrooms with good air circulation. Windows should be kept open while fans and other mechanical ventilation have to be used to increase air exchange. Exams should not be conducted in air-conditioned halls or classrooms. Students with symptoms need to be seated in a separate room for writing the exam. All the invigilators should wear triple-layer mask and gloves. Those on duty in rooms earmarked for COVID-19-positive students and candidates having symptoms need to wear personal protective equipment inside exam halls.

The time spent by invigilators could be minimised by using CCTV monitoring. Students can drop their answer papers into a large plastic bag kept in the classroom or exam hall. The invigilator can tie and seal the plastic bag.

The answer sheets need to be stored separately and should be valued only after seven days. The classrooms used for holding exams should be disinfected using one per cent bleach solution, according to the guidelines.