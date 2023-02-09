Students warned of action against ‘public display of affection’ on NIT-C campus

February 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The authorities at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), one of the premier educational institutions in the State, have cautioned students against “public display of affection” and “private activities” on the campus.

In a circular, G.K. Rajanikant, Dean, (Student’s Welfare), said “public display of affection and engaging in private activities in academic areas, restrooms, and poorly lit areas as well as anywhere on and around the NIT-C campus, can make others feel uncomfortable and distract from the educational environment.”

Besides, such activities, whether they are consensual or not, are not appropriate to be conducted on institute property, he said. The official pointed out that the institute had strict policies in place to ensure the safety of students, and any violation would result in disciplinary action.

Mr. Rajanikant said public display of affection and private activities in public spaces could make others feel uncomfortable and embarrassed and lead to a negative and hostile environment. Such actions can distract others from their academic pursuits and affect their ability to focus on studies. It can invade others’ personal space and make them feel violated. Engaging in such acts are often seen as disrespectful to others and can harm community relations, he added.

Mr. Rajanikant could not be reached for comments.

