Students visit Coast Guard vessel
As part of an initiative by the Indian Coast Guard to spread awareness amongst the youth to join the Armed Forces, 40 students of KMJ English Medium School, Kannur, were taken aboard the Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi on Monday.
The students were briefed about the Indian Coast Guard and its charter. The various capabilities of the ship were explained to the schoolchildren. They were also taken around the ship by Coast Guard officials.
