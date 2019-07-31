Kerala

Students’ tryst with IAF aircraft

2,000 children visit Air Force Station as part of Kargil Vijay Diwas

More than 2,000 students from various schools in the district turned up for a static display of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, arms and ammunition organised at the technical area of the Air Force Station at Shanghumughom in the city on Tuesday.

The event was organised in connection with the 20th anniversary of the Kargil operations termed as Kargil Vijay Diwas, under the aegis of the Southern Air Command, Akkulam.

Interaction

Air Marshal B. Suresh, Air Officer Commanding in-Chief, Southern Air Command, interacted with the students.

Air Vice Marshal B. Chandra Sekhar, Senior Officer in charge Administration; and Group Captain P.K. Awasthi, Station Commander Air Force Station, Shangumugham; were also present.

An-32 aircraft, Mi-17, and Sarang helicopters and various weapons used by the Garud Commandos were on display.

