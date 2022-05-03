Students told to take up initiatives on climate action

Awareness alone is not enough, inspired action is key: Shashi Tharoor

Inspired action by students is essential to protect the environment and ensure sustainability, Shashi Tharoor, MP, says.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Kerala Sustainability Conclave hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University, he said here on Tuesday that universities were willing to play a bigger role in climate action from reducing their own climate footprint to building alliances and partnerships to tackle the issue. “Students today evaluate campuses through an ethical prism of sustainability. Awareness alone is not sufficient, inspired action by students is essential,” he said.

C. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said the Sustainable Development Report brought out by the university would help address the challenges of climate change by making varsities the fulcrum of knowledge creation, research, experiential learning, innovation, and wider engagement with the youth.

High Court judge A.K.J. Nambiar presided over the function and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy delivered a special address. A panel discussion on ‘Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals: Role of universities and civil society in protecting the environment’ was also organised.