Students told to choose career of their choice

District Collector Jaffer Malik has exhorted students to choose careers they are passionate about.

“At the same time, give consideration to your parents too. Please do not ignore their preferences,” he said while addressing a group of students after distributing certificates of the third batch of the Spectrum student support programme organised by Patha Foundation at Edappal.

The foundation is offering a 30-hour support programme titled Spectrum for select Plus One students from Ponnani taluk. Mr. Malik lauded the organisers for providing the vital support to students at a time when they needed it the most.

Headed by two IAS officers, Patha Foundation has been conducting career aptitude tests and civil services exam preparatory sessions along with regular motivational programmes.

Achievers from various fields, including arts, science, commerce, literature, and technical areas, are called in to interact with the students. Programme coordinator Abdul Jaleel M.V. presided over the function. Dr. Habeebulla spoke.