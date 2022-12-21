Students to organise awareness trip to Attari-Wagah border against drug abuse

December 21, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

A group of student police cadets (SPC) of Government High School, Munderi, is preparing for an eight-day awareness trip to the Attari-Wagah border to spread the message of ‘Say no to drugs’.

The journey will begin here on December 26 and conclude at the Attari- Wagah border on January 3. The 52-member team, including 41 selected SPC members, two parents, nine teachers, and two drill instructors, will organise sensitisation programmes against drug abuse in various parts of the country during the trip.

“Drug abuse has become a major threat to society, and the programme envisages to prepare the future generation against it,” Saji Anto, SPC community officer of the school, told The Hindu.

“We launched the campaign against drug abuse in May this year following some incidents near the campus. We are planning to organise the programme in 10 different centres in the country, including Kozhikode beach, Delhi, Agra, Amritsar, and Wagah” he said.

The team will organise flash mobs and distribute pamphlets and stickers to the public as a part of the programme, Mr. Anto added.

“This is the third such programme, and earlier, we had conducted a trip to New Delhi to spread the message, ‘Conserve nature and be patriotic’, in 2016 and another to Thiruvananthapuram from Kalpetta with the message, ‘Fly above cancer’, in 2018, he said.

The expenses of the programme will be borne by the students themselves, while the police department will help organise sensitisation programme during the journey, Mr. Anto said.