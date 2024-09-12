Students to find sustainable solutions for  carbon neutral India

Green Energy Forum (GEF), a collective which focuses on science, environment and energy, in association with IREL (India) Limited has launched ‘Carbon Neutral Living’, a training programme for college, higher secondary, high school, and upper primary level students.

The programme aims to inspire students for innovations that will build a carbon neutral India. The project is being implemented in 60 selected educational institutions in Kollam and Alappuzha districts where six groups of four students each can participate in the project by forming a unit. As part of the training programme, the students will do projects in various topics that include soil, water, air, food, transport, energy, heath, and pollution. The group can identify the challenge in solving a common problem with the help of mentors and coordinators.

According to GEF officials, the major objective of the programme is to develop problem-solving skills in students through group activities and training for innovation. “Students will get guidance from experts in respective fields in studying the issues faced by the communities around their school or college. The idea is to identify ecological problems from their area and work on them to come out with possible solutions. Contests at multiple levels will also be part of the programme,” said the officials. The programme is designed to help the students observe their environment and native resources so that they can come out with sustainable interventions and solutions.

The project duration will be one academic year and priority will be given to schools in coastal areas with multiple issues. Four-member student groups will study the problems and find solutions through group consultations and group activities. As part of the project, GEF coordinators will regularly visit the institutions and offer interactions with external experts. GEF will also supervise the training and the challenges given to student groups and the contests in consultation with IREL Corporate Social Responsibility team.

