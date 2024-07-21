GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students to cultivate organic turmeric on campus

Published - July 21, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Students under the National Service Scheme (NSS) at St. Aloysius College, Thrissur, has taken up a programme to cultivate organic turmeric with an objective of spreading the message of ‘safe food’.

Dr. P. Indiradevi, Emeritus Professor of Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur, inaugurated the cultivation of turmeric on the campus on Sunday. The turmeric will be grown in an eco-friendly mode of cultivation under the aegis of the NSS unit of the college jointly with the Department of Botany and Computational Biology, and St. Mary’s Monastery, Elthuruth.

Dr. Indiradevi later spoke on the topic “Protecting our traditional resources: Importance and the Actions”.

Prof. Chacko Jose P., Principal, Fr. Thomas Chakramakkal, manager Fr. Arun Joise, Bursar and the NSS Programme Officers, teachers and students attended the programme.

