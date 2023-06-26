Students to be trained to become peer counsellors in the campaign against drug abuse

June 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is exploring the possibility of equipping school children to become peer counsellors as part of the campaign against drug abuse.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said here on Monday that the peer counsellors would act as positive role models and help other students with advice and support to wean them away from drugs.

Speaking after inaugurating the school-level campaign against drug abuse at the SMV High School, he said that a training programme for students would be launched with the help of professional counsellors and enforcement agencies.

The Minister reminded schools of their role in creating awareness against drug abuse and the dangers it posed to students. He said the school curriculum would be revised to incorporate knowledge about drugs and psychotropic substances and their impact on the younger generation. Classroom lectures, presentations, and programmes depicting the real life experience of reformed drug addicts would be organised in schools. Posters, special assemblies and workshops would also be held as part of the campaign.

Simultaneously, workshops would be organised for parents to sensitise them to the tendencies and symptoms of addiction in their children and help them communicate with their wards on the hazards of drug abuse.

Mr. Sivankutty added that the police and Excise departments as well as local bodies and government and private hospitals would also be roped in to provide back-up for schools. He also urged teachers to become key players in the campaign.

The Minister administered an oath to students against drug abuse.

