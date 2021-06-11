Students to be provided with online learning equipment

Survey finds 3,605 students in district have inadequacies

The district administration has decided to provide equipment to all students in the district who do not have facilities for online learning.

An amount of ₹1.45 crore has been allotted to provide equipment to the students, said District Collector T.V. Subhash.

He said the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’s Inadequacy Study Survey, done as a prelude to providing online learning facilities for children, had found that 3,605 students in the district had inadequacies in online learning in the 2021-22 academic year.

Of these, seven issues were identified to be addressed. They included lack of power supply, internet connectivity, gadgets, infrastructure, living in remote areas where teachers cannot be contacted, children with special needs who cannot handle technical facilities, and inconvenience of commuting to public learning centres.

The Collector said the government had taken the initiative to provide them with the necessary equipment. The first priority in providing the equipment would be to Scheduled Tribe students, he said.

A meeting will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the presence of Local Self Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan Master to discuss the next steps to ensure online learning facilities for all students in the district. The meeting will be attended by district MPs, MLAs, chairpersons of local bodies and district level officials.