Students to be consulted on school curriculum revision

A student of the Government HSS, Bharathannur steps up to offer her suggestions on curriculum revision at a programme attended by General Education Minister V.Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The State government on Monday began the process of reaching out to students and seeking their suggestions on the revision of the school curriculum.

General Education Minister V.Sivankutty inaugurated the outreach programme at the Bharathannur Government Higher Secondary School here.

Mr.Sivankutty said the government was taking all stakeholders on board by holding discussions on curriculum revision at the district, block and grama panchayats and schools. The school level programme would collect feedback from 48 lakh students across the State before November 15.

The suggestions and opinions would be collated and handed over to the State Council for Educational Research and training (SCERT). The last school curriculum revision was in 2007.

Mr.Sivankutty said efforts would be stepped up to improve the academic standard in government schools. He added that the government was committed to elevating the standards of school education in the State to international levels.

The Minister also inaugurated the new kitchen and dining hall and the water testing laboratory established in the school. D.K. Murali, MLA, A.A. Rahim, MP and Director of Public Instruction K. Jeevan Babu were present.

Mr.Sivankutty later inaugurated infrastructural facilities in seven schools in the Vamanapuram constitutency.