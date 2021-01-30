Students till Class 8 to be promoted to next class

Thiruvananthapuram

30 January 2021 20:31 IST

Most likely, students of Class 9 too will not have to appear for final examinations

Students till Class 8 in State schools will be promoted to the next class under the no-detention policy and it will likely be the same for students of Class 9 too.

No formal decision on school reopening has been taken yet by the government. With COVID-19 case load still high, online classes that are under way and interactions with students look set to continue till the end of the academic year. Only students of Class 10 and 12 (Plus Two) will appear for the public examinations. Students in other grades will likely be promoted without any examinations.

General Education Department officials say worksheets are being developed for students for each subject and class. These will be provided to them through their schoolteachers. The worksheets are to be completed and returned, and will serve as records of their academic performance.

Promotion lists will be prepared for Class 9 students on the basis of the worksheets that will be evaluated and performance in online classes. Possibilities for detention are slim.

Though students of Class 11 (Plus One) also appear for public examinations, these will likely be held after May after a new government comes to power in the State.

Kerala had decided to continue the no-detention policy as comprehensive evaluation and outcome-based grading was followed in the State. The no-detention provision in the Right to Education Act had been amended by Parliament a couple of years ago, while allowing States to continue with it or conduct an evaluation if they chose to.