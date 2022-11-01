Students, teachers sustain burns during anti-drugs campaign

They were trying to burn a model of a cigarette

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
November 01, 2022 21:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including two students and two teachers of P.C.A.L.P. School, Kavassery, in the district sustained burns while attempting to burn a model of a cigarette during an anti-drugs campaign held at Kavassery on Tuesday afternoon.

School headmistress Jessymol Mathew, 56, another teacher Shajita, 34, class 2 student Akshara, 7, class 3 student Archana, 8, and Archana’s grandmother Devu, 62, sustained burns while burning the drugs.

Jessymol and Akshara have been admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Shajita has been admitted to District Hospital, Palakkad. Archana and Devu have been admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Alathur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occurred when the teachers and students attempted to burn a cigarette model in a symbolic gesture after taking a pledge against drugs. As it did not burn, they poured kerosene, causing a flare-up. Those who were standing close to the cigarette model sustained burns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app