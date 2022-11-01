Students, teachers sustain burns during anti-drugs campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including two students and two teachers of P.C.A.L.P. School, Kavassery, in the district sustained burns while attempting to burn a model of a cigarette during an anti-drugs campaign held at Kavassery on Tuesday afternoon.

School headmistress Jessymol Mathew, 56, another teacher Shajita, 34, class 2 student Akshara, 7, class 3 student Archana, 8, and Archana’s grandmother Devu, 62, sustained burns while burning the drugs.

Jessymol and Akshara have been admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital, Thrissur. Shajita has been admitted to District Hospital, Palakkad. Archana and Devu have been admitted to Government Taluk Hospital, Alathur.

The accident occurred when the teachers and students attempted to burn a cigarette model in a symbolic gesture after taking a pledge against drugs. As it did not burn, they poured kerosene, causing a flare-up. Those who were standing close to the cigarette model sustained burns.