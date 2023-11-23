Students take out rally against drugs in Malappuram

November 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of MET School, Kolamangalam, took out a rally against drugs on Thursday under the banner of the school’s Mazhavil Club. The rally began from Irshadiya English Medium School at Kolathur and concluded at MED Edumount campus at Kolamangalam after covering several places and interacting with different groups.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Y. Shibu and Irshadiya general secretary Alavi Saqafi flagged off the rally. Irshadiya manager N. Basheer, MET manager Aboobacker Haji, Irshadiya School principal Shahul Hameed Azhari, and secretary K.T.A. Gafoor addressed the students.

The students were given receptions at Vengadu, Puramannur, Kodumudi, Valiyakunnu, Pookkattiri, Munnakkal, Bava Padi, Kavumpuram and Valanchery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Inspector (Kuttipppuram) Sadik K. was the chief guest at the valedictory session. Vimukti resource person R.P.K. Ganesh spoke. Valanchery municipal chairman Ashraf Ambalathingal was the chief guest at a reception accorded at Valanchery.

Student representatives Mohammed Sinan P, Mohammed K.T., Mohammed Rashid, Mohammed Hadi, Mohammed Sabil K.P., Mohammed Shamil U., and Kamaruddin Kameel spoke. MET school principal P.K. Mohammed Shafi and vice principal Ismail Irfani led the rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.