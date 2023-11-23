Students take out rally against drugs in Malappuram

November 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of MET School, Kolamangalam, took out a rally against drugs on Thursday under the banner of the school’s Mazhavil Club. The students started their rally from Irshadiya English Medium School at Kolathur and concluded at MED Edumount campus at Kolamangalam after covering several places and interacting with different groups.

Deputy Excise Commissioner Y. Shibu and Irshadiya general secretary, Alavi Saqafi, flagged off the rally. Irshadiya manager N. Basheer, MET manager Aboobacker Haji, Irshadiya School principal Shahul Hameed Azhari, and secretary K.T.A. Gafoor addressed the students.

The students were given receptions at Vengadu, Puramannur, Kodumudi, Valiyakunnu, Pookkattiri, Munnakkal, Bava Padi, Kavumpuram and Valanchery.

Excise Inspector (Kuttipppuram) Sadik K., was the chief guest at the valedictory session. Vimukti resourceperson R.P.K. Ganesh spoke. Valanchery Municipal Chairman Ashraf Ambalathingal was the chief guest at a reception accorded at Valanchery.

Student representatives Mohammed Sinan P, Mohammed K.T., Mohammed Rashid, Mohammed Hadi, Mohammed Sabil K.P., Mohammed Shamil U., and Kamaruddin Kameel spoke. MET school principal P.K. Mohammed Shafi and vice principal Ismail Irfani led the rally.