Students’ suicide: District Panchayat to offer counselling in schools

The District Panchayat has directed officials to take immediate steps in the wake of the recent incidents of suicide by students in the district. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Panchayat President K.V Sumesh.

Mr. Sumesh said the panchayat aimed to find out the problems of the students and solve them locally. For this purpose, education and awareness classes would be conducted for all the high school and higher secondary students with the help of teachers and school counsellors, he said.

The goal was to understand children’s problems and give them the confidence to overcome them. The information that children share would be kept confidential, he said.

In the second phase, awareness classes would be conducted by a District Panchayat member, Panchayat President, head teachers, PTA presidents, political party representatives and doctors in PHCs. The topic would also be discussed at the Mother PTA meetings to be held in November. Another meeting of principals, counsellors and PTA representatives at the district level would be held between November 15 and 20, he said.