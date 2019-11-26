Students stage mock parliament

The Irinjalakuda block panchayat organised a mock parliament at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda, as part of the observance of the Constitution Day on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the mock parliament, Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen stressed the importance of children realising the relevance of the Constitution and the basic rights it offered. K.U. Arunan, MLA, presided over.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Antony and Bachpan Bachao Andolan Kerala Chapter convener Prasene were chief guests. Shabir of the Government Higher Secondary School, Katur, was the President, while Ananthan of Nanthikkara Higher Secondary School was the Prime Minister. Harikrishnan of the Karalam Vocational Higher Secondary School was the Speaker.

Minister for Women and Child Development Medha of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda, presented the Child Rights Bill. Heated discussions followed.

All participating students were distributed certificates.