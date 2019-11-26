Kerala

Students stage mock parliament

The Mock Parliament organised by the Irinjalakuda block panchayat at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakdua, on Tuesday.

The Mock Parliament organised by the Irinjalakuda block panchayat at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakdua, on Tuesday.  

more-in

Part of Constitution Day observance

The Irinjalakuda block panchayat organised a mock parliament at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda, as part of the observance of the Constitution Day on Tuesday.

While inaugurating the mock parliament, Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen stressed the importance of children realising the relevance of the Constitution and the basic rights it offered. K.U. Arunan, MLA, presided over.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Antony and Bachpan Bachao Andolan Kerala Chapter convener Prasene were chief guests. Shabir of the Government Higher Secondary School, Katur, was the President, while Ananthan of Nanthikkara Higher Secondary School was the Prime Minister. Harikrishnan of the Karalam Vocational Higher Secondary School was the Speaker.

Minister for Women and Child Development Medha of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda, presented the Child Rights Bill. Heated discussions followed.

All participating students were distributed certificates.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 11:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/students-stage-mock-parliament/article30090366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY