Students should spread message against substance abuse: Balagopal

School and college students should be the main participants in anti-narcotics awareness programmes, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Speaking at the district-level inauguration of Jeevithamakatte Lahari campaign, launched by the State government to curb substance abuse, here on Tuesday, he urged the students to convey the message to the masses.

“Surveillance should be strengthened under the leadership of Kudumbashree workers, libraries and clubs. It is important to prevent the younger generation from falling into the trap of addiction. As part of the campaign, a human chain will he formed on November 1 across the State. The menace of addiction can be averted if people from all walks of life remained vigilant. The government is working towards a better and drug-free tomorrow,” he said.

The Minister added that everyone should realise that the real addiction of life was in sports, arts and social work. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said that government had been conducting an array of programmes in coordination with various departments to make the society drug-free. “Preventive measures to protect students and youth from drug addiction should be airtight. All sections of society should work together for this,” she said.

Actor and social worker Mala Parvathy, Excise Deputy Commissioner B. Suresh, Mayor Prasanna Earnest, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, Subcollector Mukund Takur and Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani were present.

Students, Kudumbashree workers, teachers, parents, socio-cultural figures, youth volunteers, Haritha Karma Sena members and officials from various departments attended the programme. Anti-drug programmes by Excise and Kudumbashree were staged and awareness films produced by the District Information Office and Excise were screened at the event.