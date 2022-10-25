Students should spread message against substance abuse: Balagopal

Minister inaugurates Jeevithamakatte Lahari campaign in Kollam

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 25, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

School and college students should be the main participants in anti-narcotics awareness programmes, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Speaking at the district-level inauguration of Jeevithamakatte Lahari campaign, launched by the State government to curb substance abuse, here on Tuesday, he urged the students to convey the message to the masses.

“Surveillance should be strengthened under the leadership of Kudumbashree workers, libraries and clubs. It is important to prevent the younger generation from falling into the trap of addiction. As part of the campaign, a human chain will he formed on November 1 across the State. The menace of addiction can be averted if people from all walks of life remained vigilant. The government is working towards a better and drug-free tomorrow,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister added that everyone should realise that the real addiction of life was in sports, arts and social work. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said that government had been conducting an array of programmes in coordination with various departments to make the society drug-free. “Preventive measures to protect students and youth from drug addiction should be airtight. All sections of society should work together for this,” she said.

Actor and social worker Mala Parvathy, Excise Deputy Commissioner B. Suresh, Mayor Prasanna Earnest, district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, Subcollector Mukund Takur and Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Students, Kudumbashree workers, teachers, parents, socio-cultural figures, youth volunteers, Haritha Karma Sena members and officials from various departments attended the programme. Anti-drug programmes by Excise and Kudumbashree were staged and awareness films produced by the District Information Office and Excise were screened at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app