Students should enjoy when schools reopen, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram

19 September 2021 00:20 IST

‘Devise programmes that help understand children’

Projects that provide current students and new ones an enjoyable experience when schools reopen post-COVID should be planned, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at the first meeting of the Vidyakiranam State mission here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said there should be a good understanding of how post-COVID education should be. There should be interventions to address the social-emotional-academic problems faced by students. Programmes that help in understanding children personally should be drawn up. There should be a teacher mentor for 10-15 students.

Skills of students should be nurtured once they return to school. The gaps in online learning should be addressed. There should be no digital divide.

Training should be given to enhance teachers’ professionalism. A resource team should be deployed in each district. National-level experts should be made part of the training. Academic master plans should continue. Students from the marginalised sections and the differently abled should be given academic support. Social justice and equal opportunities should be the foundation for their education, Mr. Pinarayi said.