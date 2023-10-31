HamberMenu
Students should be taught to stand firm against drugs: Minister

October 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has called for concerted efforts to check the drug menace. Priority should be given to teaching students to stand firm against substance abuse, he said.

He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of teacher training programme organised to achieve the objective of drug-free Kerala and creating awareness among children here on Tuesday.

The Minister emphasised that a safe and healthy childhood was the right of every child. School years played a vital role in the physical and mental development of children. It was the responsibility of families and society to ensure a happy and safe childhood and education for children.

The drug problem was spreading so fast that legislation alone could not prevent it. Concerted effort at every level of society was required to check it. As part of the slogan ‘drug-free new Kerala,’ the government was implementing a number of programmes to create awareness of the ills of substance abuse among students. Janajagratha samithis should be formed at State, district, and ward levels to coordinate anti-drug activities. School jagaratha samithis should become a permanent mechanism to organise awareness programmes in schools, he said.

Teacher training programmes played a significant role in creating awareness of the ills of substance abuse among children, and all teachers should participate in the training, the Minister said.

