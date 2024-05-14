Students should be aware of further study opportunities: Sivankutty

Higher secondary school students should be aware of further study opportunities across various streams and subjects, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of ‘Focus Point’ career guidance programme for students who have become eligible for higher studies after the SSLC examinations, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said that short-term and long-term further education opportunities in 46 combinations across three streams (Science, Commerce, and Humanities) in higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, technical higher secondary, diploma courses, and polytechnics should be familiarised to children. The 46 combinations in higher secondary could lead to nearly 25,000 higher education courses in the country. This made it important for students to become closely aware of each combination in each stream.

The programme is being organised by the higher secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell. Students can attend the programme at a nearby higher secondary school.

Ward councillor Johnson Joseph presided over the inaugural, at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom. Director of General Education Shanavas S. was present.

