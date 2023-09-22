Students should be able to understand, speak, read, and write English at primary level itself, says draft KCF

September 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The draft Kerala Curriculum Framework (KCF) for school education lays strong emphasis on English language.

Students should be able to communicate fluently and effectively in English and use it in various aspects of life, says the draft., underlining the need for children to understand, speak, read, and write English at the primary level itself. Natural and contextual situations should be created in the classroom to aid this objective.

In Class I and II, students should be able to learn English through various activities. Classrooms should become interactive spaces where they can hear English regularly and express themselves in the language. This could be through interactions between students and that between students and teacher. Till Class V, opportunities for hearing, speaking, reading, and writing English in an enjoyable environment should be created in a classroom.

From Class VI, various teaching methods should be used so that students can not only hear, speak, and read English but also creatively express themselves in the language.

At the secondary level, students should be able to communicate and use English with confidence, besides engaging in language activities that promote higher order thinking skills. Opportunities for literature appreciation, critical analysis, free translation, and independent writing should be provided so that students learn how to use the language. They should be made familiar with English literature from various parts of the world and to read Indian English literature too.

Mother tongue

At the same time, the draft underlines the scientific approach in moving from a foundation built on mother tongue to study of other languages. It calls for bringing together modern technology, creative possibilities presented by the digital era, activities that can enhance creative skills, and fun and creative aspects of languages to promote their study.

Tribal languages

The draft calls for special consideration to mother tongue of tribal communities and their culture in language study. Those who know tribespeople and their language should communicate in it.

Opportunities should be given at preschool and in the initial years of primary school to study in local languages.

