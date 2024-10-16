Students set up second M.K. Haji village library

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage (PSMO) College, Tirurangadi, set up its second M.K. Haji village library at Ponmundam near Tirur on October 16 (Wednesday). The library named ‘Vakkooru’ has 500 books in it.

It is part of a project under which students are setting up one village library each in remote villages every year. This is the second library of the project. The first library was set up at Ottummal beach in Parappanangadi municipality last year.

PSMO College manager M.K. Bava inaugurated the library. Ward member Asheefa presided over the function. Ponmundam panchayat president Kundil Hajara was the chief guest. PSMO College Principal K. Azeez delivered the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.