ADVERTISEMENT

Students set up second M.K. Haji village library

Published - October 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

PSMO College manager M.K. Bava (wearing dhoti) and principal K. Azeez flipping through the books after inaugurating M.K. Haji village Library at Ponmundam in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage (PSMO) College, Tirurangadi, set up its second M.K. Haji village library at Ponmundam near Tirur on October 16 (Wednesday). The library named ‘Vakkooru’ has 500 books in it.

It is part of a project under which students are setting up one village library each in remote villages every year. This is the second library of the project. The first library was set up at Ottummal beach in Parappanangadi municipality last year.

PSMO College manager M.K. Bava inaugurated the library. Ward member Asheefa presided over the function. Ponmundam panchayat president Kundil Hajara was the chief guest. PSMO College Principal K. Azeez delivered the keynote address.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US