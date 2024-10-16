GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students set up second M.K. Haji village library

Published - October 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
PSMO College manager M.K. Bava (wearing dhoti) and principal K. Azeez flipping through the books after inaugurating M.K. Haji village Library at Ponmundam in Malappuram on Wednesday.

PSMO College manager M.K. Bava (wearing dhoti) and principal K. Azeez flipping through the books after inaugurating M.K. Haji village Library at Ponmundam in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage (PSMO) College, Tirurangadi, set up its second M.K. Haji village library at Ponmundam near Tirur on October 16 (Wednesday). The library named ‘Vakkooru’ has 500 books in it.

It is part of a project under which students are setting up one village library each in remote villages every year. This is the second library of the project. The first library was set up at Ottummal beach in Parappanangadi municipality last year.

PSMO College manager M.K. Bava inaugurated the library. Ward member Asheefa presided over the function. Ponmundam panchayat president Kundil Hajara was the chief guest. PSMO College Principal K. Azeez delivered the keynote address.

Published - October 16, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.