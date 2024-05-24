Students seek Collector’s help to address higher secondary crisis in Malappuram

A group of students under the banner of the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) met District Collector V.R. Vinod in his office on May 22 (Wednesday) and discussed ways to end the bane of higher secondary seat shortage in Malappuram district.

Mr. Vinod addressed the concerns raised by the students by assuring them that things would be better soon. He said the State government was considerate towards Malappuram and that everything possible was being done to address the crisis.

The students pointed out that no less than 15,000 students who passed the SSLC in the district would have to go without a higher secondary seat. They also raised concerns that the quality of classroom instruction would be badly affected if 20-30 per cent additional students are allowed to sit in a higher secondary class.

The Collector said that ensuring a higher secondary seat for all the 79,730 students who passed the SSLC in the district would not be easy. Basic infrastructural and logistical facilities should be ensured, and it could not be done overnight, he said.

Mr. Vinod advised the students to give importance to physical exercises and to regulate lifestyle along with their studies. He said that the students should be duty bound to ensure a society that is free from all kinds of diseases.

SSF Malappuram west district president Abdul Hafeed Ahsani, general secretary Mohammed Sadik Thennala, Atheeq Rahman Oorakam, and Jasir Cherur were among those who led the student delegation.