Students, schools welcome CBSE assessment scheme

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2021 18:59 IST

Early announcement of method helps reduce mental stress

After the uncertainties over the conduct of the class 10 and 12 board examinations and student assessment in the 2020-21 academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) announcement of two board examinations and syllabus rationalisation has largely been welcomed by students and schools.

Jaimy Pandit, a class 12 student of Jyothis Central School, says she is glad that the new assessment scheme has been announced this early by the CBSE, saving them from last-minute surprises. “Even we were shocked when we heard the assessment scheme for our senior batch. We were worried if it would be continued for us. But the new scheme has come as such a huge relief.”

Shaun G. John, a science student at St. Thomas Central School, too is glad that the board plans to conduct the examinations. It will not be satisfying, he says, if after studying for the class 12 boards the entire year, one is told that the previous year’s marks too will be factored in.

Format

Both agree that the two exams policy reduces pressure on students to a large extent. The multiple choice question format proposed in the first term that requires students to be very thorough will benefit them from the entrance exam perspective.

Shaun though does have reservation about the rationalisation of the syllabus by 30% like last year. Schools, he says, may not teach the portions dropped from the syllabus, affecting those preparing for entrance exams. Jaimy, however, believes many schools cover at least the basics of the dropped portions if time permits. It also benefits those not attending entrance coaching.

Good option

Schools too see the CBSE decision positively. The Principal of a school says the assessment seems to be a good option in the view of the pandemic situation, and would address many of the difficulties faced by students. It leaves options open, and yet makes sure it will work.

Jyothis Chandran, chairperson of the Jyothis group of schools, says the CBSE scheme should be appreciated as it allows enough time for students, teachers, and parents to plan accordingly. It is also flexible, taking into account all eventualities, and will save students from mental stress. Communication of information about internal assessments is also helpful, unlike in the case of class 10 and class 12 students of the past two years.

Weightage

Varghese Samuel, Principal of St. Thomas Central School, says the two-term formula, on the lines of the semester system in colleges, ensures students do not have to study the entire syllabus at one go. Weightage for every activity will also benefit students. The provisions for conducting examinations in school are also welcome.

Both Mr. Chandran and Mr. Samuel say the possibility of malpractice is also reduced since schoolteachers will not be preparing the question papers. The CBSE will provide the question papers and marking key and examinations will be held under the supervision of external examiners.