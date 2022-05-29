Students’ safety gets top priority

DDC prepares for school reopening

As schools are scheduled to reopen this week, District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to make students’ safety travel facilities a priority.

According to Deputy Director of Education, inspection of 949 schools in the district will be completed by May 31 and the repair works of school buildings are in the final stages.

While 64% of children between the ages of 15 and 17 have received both doses of the vaccine, first dose was administered to 92%. Administration of first dose for students between the ages of 12 and 14 is expected to be complete by June 10. Schools have been directed to recruit temporary teachers as per the vacancies and bus services will be restored. Measures will be taken to ensure travel facilities for students residing in forest and plantation areas.

Maintenance of roads where tender procedures have not been completed will be temporarily resolved by Public Works Department and Kerala Water Authority. Excise and police departments will conduct joint inspections in schools and premises to ensure the safety of students. The MLAs have asked to expedite the tender process and ensure availability of construction material including rock to complete the works of roads and bridges at various places in the district on time. It was suggested that inspection should be tightened in the Chengamanadu area to avoid road accidents.

The DDC also decided to take immediate action to prevent landslides in the area adjacent to Kallada river and clean Kottarakkara mini civil station at regular intervals and ensure the availability of drinking water.

Prior to reopening, all school buses in Kollam taluk were inspected by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). Among the total of 324 buses, 232 were given fitness clearance while 92 others were asked to rectify the flaws and appear for re-inspection by May 31. Certificates were issued after checking the machine parts, brakes, tires, lights, horn, GPS system, safety precautions and notifications including phone numbers. The department has also conducted an awareness class for drivers, door attendants, and the teachers in charge of the school vehicle.