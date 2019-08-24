Kozhikode students repair flood-hit bikes

The students and teachers of Malabar Polytechnic College, Kottakkal, won the heart of the flood-ravaged Chaliyar grama panchayat near Nilambur by conducting a two-wheeler service camp on Friday.

Dozens of motorcycles damaged in the floods were repaired free of cost by the college’s mechanical engineering students at the camp held at Akampadam.

Faculty member K. Mabrook said most bikes the students attended to were badly damaged and needed overhauling. Most bikes were brought to the camp in carriage vehicles. Apart from faulty electrical and exhaust systems, many bikes needed gearbox cleaning and repairing of other parts.

Fifty-odd students of the college, led by their teachers, toiled to restore the bikes to working condition. Panchayat officials said the camp was a blessing for many bike owners as they were not in a position to raise any funds in the wake of the devastating floods.