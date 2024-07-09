Students protest against shortage of classrooms at Cusat

The shortage of adequate number of classrooms has resulted in protests at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of the Department of Industrial Fisheries on the lakeside campus along Foreshore Road are protesting against lack of classrooms. They alleged that there was serious shortage of space even after the academic sessions began in the new academic year. Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had launched a protest demanding immediate steps to resolve the issue.

They also demanded the implementation of an order issued by the Registrar on June 3 that recommended shifting the Department of Atmospheric Sciences on the lakeside campus to the fourth floor at the Centre for Budget Studies on the main campus in Thrikkakara. They said the Department of Industrial Fisheries could be shifted to the seventh floor in the academic block on the lakeside campus. As the implementation of the order remained pending, the students launched a protest urging the authorities to address the issue.

The authorities pointed out that efforts were on to address the issue, and necessary steps would be taken without delay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.