GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students protest against shortage of classrooms at Cusat

Published - July 09, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The shortage of adequate number of classrooms has resulted in protests at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Students of the Department of Industrial Fisheries on the lakeside campus along Foreshore Road are protesting against lack of classrooms. They alleged that there was serious shortage of space even after the academic sessions began in the new academic year. Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had launched a protest demanding immediate steps to resolve the issue.

They also demanded the implementation of an order issued by the Registrar on June 3 that recommended shifting the Department of Atmospheric Sciences on the lakeside campus to the fourth floor at the Centre for Budget Studies on the main campus in Thrikkakara. They said the Department of Industrial Fisheries could be shifted to the seventh floor in the academic block on the lakeside campus. As the implementation of the order remained pending, the students launched a protest urging the authorities to address the issue.

The authorities pointed out that efforts were on to address the issue, and necessary steps would be taken without delay.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.