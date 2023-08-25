HamberMenu
Students portray Victoria Girls HSS in mega floral carpet

August 25, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, Palakkad, giving the finishing touches to a large floral carpet on the school courtyard on Friday.

Students of Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, Palakkad, giving the finishing touches to a large floral carpet on the school courtyard on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School, Chittur, made a mega floral carpet on the school courtyard as part of their Onam celebrations on Friday.

The students portrayed their school in the floral carpet which had a diameter of 17 feet. “It’s a rare feat. We may have seen larger floral carpets. But it may be the first time that the students of a school portray their institution so beautifully in a floral carpet,” said Rajendran Vadakkepadath, the school’s drawing teacher who guided the girls.

The school’s different units such as the Junior Red Cross, Student Police Cadets, Little Kites, and Guides joined hands to create the mega floral carpet. Principal Bineeta and the Parent-Teacher Association too supported the students.

