Students Police Cadet camp draws to a close in Thiruvananthapuram

February 11, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal received salute at the ceremonial parade organised at the Special Armed Police (SAP) parade ground here on Sunday to mark the end of a week-long State-level camp of the Students Police Cadet (SPC) project.

P.P. Abhinanda of KPC Higher Secondary School, Pattannur in Kannur, led the parade that featured 24 platoons. The platoons led by S.R. Ananthakrishnan of Government HSS, Navaikulam in Thiruvananthapuram, and Varsha V. Manoj of GV HSS, Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, were adjudged the best boys’ and girls’ platoons respectively.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty had inaugurated the camp. The cadets visited various places including the Legislative Assembly, Vizhinjam International Seaport, State Disaster Management Authority, Aruvikkara water treatment plant and Muttathara sewage treatment plant during the course of the annual programme.

