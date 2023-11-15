ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ participation to be ensured in waste management

November 15, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Children’s Day was celebrated across the district on Tuesday.

Haritha Sabhas for children were organised in all local bodies to ensure their participation in waste management.

Students had the opportunity to study waste management in local bodies and their own schools and raise questions at Haritha Sabhas. The Haritha Sabha has been perceived as a platform for inculcating awareness about waste management among youngsters and to elicit ideas from them.

Each Haritha Sabha was attended by around 200 students. Haritha Sabhas for children will be organised once in every three months.

In another event organised as part of the Heal programme of the Kochi Corporation, Mayor M. Anilkumar distributed beds and toys made of leftover clothes using the corporate social responsibility funds of Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

CONNECT WITH US