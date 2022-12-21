Students on a mission to ensure voting rights for all eligible Attappady residents

December 21, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Electoral Literacy Club members of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Agali, Attappady, took out a mission to the interiors of the Attappady forests last week seeking to meet the tribespeople living in some far-flung hamlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were on a mission to enroll and to ensure that every Adivasi member living in the Lower Thudukki, Upper Thudukki and Galasi hamlets deep inside the Attappady forests was included on the updated voters’ list. But they were in for a surprise when the tribal leaders or Moopans of the hamlets lent them a hand that was more than helping.

Supported by the teachers, the Student Police Cadets (SPC) and the State election wing of Mannarkkad taluk, the Electoral Literacy Club members completed their mission by ensuring that all tribespeople were included on the new voter’s list.

Of the 192 hamlets in Attappady, Lower Thudukki, Upper Thudukki and Galasi are the remotest. After a 7- km jeep journey from Mukkali, one has to walk through the jungle at least 3 km to reach the Lower Thudukki. “The pathway along the jungle is always challenging,” said T. Satyan, district master trainer of the Electoral Literacy Club.

Moopan Soman stood in the forefront to help the students complete the enumeration work at Lower Thudukki. Everyone who turned 18 years was included on the new voter’s list.

The team crossed a rickety bamboo bridge across the Bhavani river and climbed a steep hill for about 2 km to reach Upper Thudukki. Exhausted, the team camped there and went about updating the electoral list.

The next day morning, the team reached Galasi, where Moopan Murugan and his wife Valli welcomed them. “Of those three hamlets, Galasi is the farthest with only a few tribal families living there,” said Mr. Satyan. “The support we got from the Moopan was tremendous,” he said. Apart from updating the voters’ list, the team also helped the tribespeople link their Aadhaar with their voter IDs.

The tribespeople offered them banana and guava. “We have been so excited to interact with the tribespeople who were living a peaceful life in remote hamlets in the jungle in spite of having only scarce facilities,” said Electoral Literacy Club members Ajmal V.S. and Anandu S.

Deputy Tahsildar (Election wing) M.G. Maju; election officers Sreenivasan C.P., K. Sakeer and K. Abdul Nasar; and teachers V. Nidhin and Binoy P.K. accompanied the students. Mr. Satyan coordinated the activities.