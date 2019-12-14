Students on a mission to bust eclipse-related superstitions

On December 26 the sun will turn into a ring of fire, a cosmic phenomenon eagerly awaited by astro enthusiasts.

While students of DVUP School, Thazhathukulakada, are all geared up for the upcoming solar eclipse, they are also looking forward to watch the spectacle with others.

Solar goggles

They are currently engaged in making over 5,000 solar goggles that will be distributed to families residing in the area along with pamphlets containing science-based information to bust the superstitions associated with the astronomical event. Prior to the eclipse, they will visit houses and offices near the school to hand over the goggles and spread awareness.

Since there are superstitions and myths related to eclipse, the school authorities say it is an attempt on their part to inculcate a scientific outlook among the students and the public. “We are trying to provide the public an opportunity to watch the rare event in a safe manner and understand what causes it. They will be explained that it’s the moon covering the central portion of the sun, forming a ring of fire around the edges,” says T.N. Hemanth, Principal.

Tapioca and coffee

Many of the local residents usually stay indoors and observe a fast as they believe food cooked during the eclipse should not be consumed. “We are planning to cook tapioca and other tubers in the school on December 26 and distribute it along with coffee. There are some parents and grandparents who are still sceptical about this, so we decided to invite the families as well. As of now we are trying to educate them through their children using leaflets and videos making them more comfortable with the idea.”

The students are using chart paper and silver foil to make the solar eyewear, for which they were trained by the school authorities. Initially 40 students were trained, who in turn trained others and currently the students are making around 700 goggles a day.

“The science club in the school is supervising the activities and we have been approached by some other schools for the goggles,” he says.

The students will conduct classes and demonstration during the next few days, coordination with libraries and Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups.

On December 26 the school will arrange various provisions including pinhole camera projection to watch the eclipse. During the three-hour eclipse the students will also travel to different junctions in the panchayat in the school bus to hand over the goggles and encourage the public to watch the phenomenon.