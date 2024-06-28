Students of Thunchath Ezhuthachan varsity stage protest against Israel

Students of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Tirur, took out a protest through Tirur town on June 28 (Friday), condemning the Israeli massacres in Palestine. They staged the protest in solidarity with an international student agitation against Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

They later held a meeting at the private bus stand at Tirur. Opening the meeting, cartoonist Usman Irumbuzhi said that students all over the world were seeking peace in Palestine even when big nations were keeping mum over Israel’s brutalities.

“It is a matter of pride that students in Malappuram district came out to protest. Everyone should unite against this war, which is anguishing humanity,” Mr. Usman said.

T.T. Vasudevan, T.K. Sudheer Kumar, Vishnu Pankaj, Aleena S., Dev Sankar, Allan M.S., Nileena Mohankumar, Sruthi R., Sanooh Pavil, and P.K. Prabhash spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.