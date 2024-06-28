ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Thunchath Ezhuthachan varsity stage protest against Israel

Published - June 28, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam university students protesting against Israeli attacks on Palestine at Tirur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Students of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Tirur, took out a protest through Tirur town on June 28 (Friday), condemning the Israeli massacres in Palestine. They staged the protest in solidarity with an international student agitation against Israel.

They later held a meeting at the private bus stand at Tirur. Opening the meeting, cartoonist Usman Irumbuzhi said that students all over the world were seeking peace in Palestine even when big nations were keeping mum over Israel’s brutalities.

“It is a matter of pride that students in Malappuram district came out to protest. Everyone should unite against this war, which is anguishing humanity,” Mr. Usman said.

T.T. Vasudevan, T.K. Sudheer Kumar, Vishnu Pankaj, Aleena S., Dev Sankar, Allan M.S., Nileena Mohankumar, Sruthi R., Sanooh Pavil, and P.K. Prabhash spoke.

