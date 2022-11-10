Students of music, fine arts colleges to put up a cultural treat

ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains will go up on Sa’22, a music, dance, and arts festival organised by the Higher Education Department to provide a platform for students of government music and fine arts colleges to showcase their talents, on Saturday.

The two-day fete, to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here, will be inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Mayor Arya Rajendran will be the chief guest. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will preside. Higher Education Principal Secretary Ishita Roy will deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Bindu, at a press meet on Thursday, said nearly 300 students and teachers of music and fine arts colleges under the department such as Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music here; RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura; Chembai Memorial Government Music College, Palakkad; SRV Government College of Music and Performing Arts, Thrissur; and various fine arts colleges would participate in the festival, to be held on the lines of an inter-college event.

An annual event

Performances by music college students and teachers and an exhibition of paintings and sculptures made by fine arts college students would be held. Students would hold interactions with prominent artistes.

The festival is envisaged as an annual event, aimed at increasing the standards of the colleges and bringing in new trends into academics, Dr. Bindu said.

Open to public

The public too would be able to view the performances, which include rendition of Chembai kritis along with pakkamelam, violin fusion, Kathakali kacheri, live band performances, keli, Kannyar kali, vocal and instrumental recitals, Kerala Nadanam, and so on.