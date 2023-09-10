HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Students of LBS Institute of Technology for Women building a satellite

A project of the institute’s Space Club, the ‘nanosatellite’ weighing 1 kg is billed as the country’s first satellite to be designed fully under the supervision of women.

September 10, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
LBS Institute’s space club members outside the ‘ground motoring station’ of the WESAT project.

LBS Institute’s space club members outside the ‘ground motoring station’ of the WESAT project.

The students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women here are building a small satellite for studying ultraviolet radiation and its impacts.

If everything falls into place, WESAT, short for ‘Women Engineered SATellite,’ will be launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) later this year.

A project of the institute’s Space Club, the ‘nanosatellite’ weighing 1 kg is billed as the country’s first satellite to be designed fully under the supervision of women.

The institute has inked an agreement with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for launching WESAT as a co-passenger satellite. IN-SPACe serves a single-window agency for all space sector activities of private entities.

The nanosatellite will be used to measure UV rays in space and the earth’s surface and their influence on the warm temperatures and climate change phenomena in Kerala, according to the institute.

The payload design was finalised by the students after three years of hard work, Lizy Abraham, Assistant Professor, Space Club coordinator and Principal Investigator of the satellite project, said. As part of the project, the institute has completed the construction of a ground monitoring station, which is now operational.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.