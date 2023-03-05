Students of KUHS to get 6 months of maternity leave 

March 05, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The students of the Kerala University of Health Sciences will get six months of maternity leave. The annual senate meeting convened by Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal took the decision on Sunday. Though the government’s direction was to give two months of maternity leave, the Senate decided to extend it to six months, considering the health of mother and child. An expert committee was formed to decide about leave during the period of menstruation. The Senate also approved the budget for 2023-24.