Students of K.R. Narayanan institute to go on relay hunger strike

December 22, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With no immediate action forthcoming from the authorities concerned in addressing their concerns, the students of the State-run K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts here have decided to intensify their stir against alleged caste discrimination by the institute’s director.

According to the student council of the institute, which is heading the protests, they will be resorting to a relay hunger strike when the ongoing protest enters the 20th day on December 25.

“Despite submitting solid evidence and narrating our experiences as loudly as possible, justice is still far away. No information is available regarding a commission of inquiry constituted by the State government. If the government continues to turn a blind eye towards our plight, we will be forced to go on a hunger strike on a day when the State celebrates Christmas,’’ said Sreedev Suprakash, chairman of the student council.

The hunger strike, according to him, will continue until the institute’s director, Shankar Mohan, is removed from the seat

Meanwhile, the protest continued to garner support from different quarters with more outfits, including the Congress, the Students Federation of India, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and various Dalit organisations such as the Dalit Samudaya Munnani coming out in support of the students. Activists of the Indian National Trade Union Congress and the AIYF took out separate marches seeking immediate action against Mr. Mohan.

Meanwhile, official sources said the three-member committee constituted by the State government was yet to complete the probe into the issues concerning the institute.

The State-run film school has been on the boil since December 5 with the students launching an indefinite strike demanding resignation of the institute’s director alleging caste discrimination. Mr. Mohan, on his part, has denied the allegation.